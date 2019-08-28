GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Gerald R. Ford International Airport made two big announcements Wednesday: Plans for a $90 million expansion and a new airline service flying out of Grand Rapids.

The Airport Authority Board and airport leadership were joined by U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga and a representative from Michigan Sen. Peter MacGregor's office to announce the plans at the Observation Deck Wednesday morning.

The Ford Airport will undergo a three-development expansion that starts with a $90 million extension of Concourse A to better accommodate passenger growth over the next two decades. The expansion is called Project Elevate and building construction is set to begin in spring 2020.

Project Elevate rendering.

Courtesy rendering

Project Elevate will add eight gates and new amenities. Expansion of the terminal apron, which is being completed with more than $14.4 million in grants from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), will support the additions of Project Elevate.

Airport officials are working to secure funding for the second and third developments of Project Elevate. The second development will add federal inspection station capable of screening international flights and the third would relocate the air traffic control tower to make way for addition tenant hangers, parking, etc.

Along with the expansion announcement, the Ford Airport is getting a new airline service. According to reports, Midwest Express Airlines will operate flights between Grand Rapids, Milwaukee, Omaha and Cincinnati. There is no immediate timetable as to when service would begin or how much fares would be.

