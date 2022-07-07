Gerald R. Ford Airport to receive $8.6M to add passenger boarding bridges

The funding was secured by Sen. Debbie Stabenow and Sen. Gary Peters as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Gerald R. Ford International Airport will get terminal upgrades thanks to $8,687,870 in federal funding granted by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The funding, which is part of the Airport Terminal Program, will be used to install eight passenger boarding bridges.

U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow and Sen. Gary Peters secured the funding as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“Having reliable and safe air service is crucial for tourism, commerce, and economic development,” said Sen. Stabenow. “This funding is another critical piece of the infrastructure investments coming to our state and will improve customer experiences at our airports.”

Torrance Richardson, president and CEO of the airport, says the new additions will make flying from the airport smoother in the coming years.

“Airports play a critical role in boosting Michigan’s economy by connecting communities and businesses to important destinations and resources,” said Sen. Peters. “I was proud to help secure this federal support through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to help Gerald Ford International Airport make necessary upgrades to critical infrastructure, ensuring it can continue to welcome and transport travelers safely and efficiently for years to come.”

This additional funding comes after Sen. Peters and Sen. Stabenow announced $3.6 million for the airport last week, which will be used to expand the airport’s snow removal equipment building and reconstruct existing airport service roads, runway lighting systems and the aircraft rescue and firefighting building.

The Airport Terminal Program was created through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Each year, $1 billion in funding is granted to the program to distribute for projects.

