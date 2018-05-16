GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Gerald R. Ford International Airport breaks yet another record!

The GFIA has reached the one-million passenger mark earlier than expected this year -- and earlier than ever in its 54-year history.

Passenger numbers for April wer up 15-percent year-over-year. The airport saw a total of 1,049, 212 passengers through April 2018.

“We were thrilled with our record-breaking March when we set the busiest month in our history, and to follow it with not only another tremendous rise in traffic, but hitting the million-passenger mark this early is incredible,” said GFIA President & CEO Jim Gill.

“Airlines are investing in this airport adding more frequencies, larger aircraft, and employing more staff to keep the services running smoothly. We are proud to be a catalyst for economic growth in this region and to support the business and leisure traffic that utilize our airport each week."

GFIA is coming off the single busiest month in history that past March. In 2017, the airport saw over 2.8 million passengers for the fifth straight year of record growth.

GFIA has been working to build new facilities to accommodate the ever-growing traffic. Phase One of the Gateway Transformation Project was recently included. This called for an upgrade in space, retail, food and beverage, restrooms, finishes, amenities, and customer service offerings.

The project’s main feature is the consolidated passenger security checkpoint which combined security screening to one main checkpoint in the Airport. Construction also included new terrazzo flooring, lighting fixtures, pre- and post-security business centers, a military welcome center, kids play areas, and much more.

Phase Two of the Gateway Transformation Project is slated to begin in the fall. Changes will be made to the airline ticket counters, baggage claim area, and ‘front of house’ area.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM