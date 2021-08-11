Ford Airport prepares for pre-pandemic level Thanksgiving travel

AAA is expecting roughly 53.4 million people to travel for Thanksgiving which will be the highest single-year increase since 2005.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thanksgiving is right around the corner and travel is expected to reach levels we haven't seen since before the pandemic.

In fact, AAA is expecting roughly 53.4 million people to travel for Thanksgiving which will be the highest single-year increase since 2005.

Officials at Gerald R. Ford International are preparing for the big crowds this holiday season. Stephen Clark of GRR said he wants passengers to plan ahead.

"Obviously, holiday travel is a little bit of a different animal," said Clark. "There's a lot of folks who haven't traveled, or maybe they only travel for the holidays."

Clark added, "This year, of course with the pandemic, there are people who haven't traveled in two, three years. So, the number one thing we're asking folks is pack your patience... Secondly, we're asking everyone to pack and bring your mask."

Clark reiterated masks are required once you are in the airport and are required on your flight regardless of vaccination status. Additionally, he said to allow yourself extra time before your flight.

A good rule of thumb is arriving 90 minutes before your departure time.

Also, Clark discussed United Airlines cutting service at both Kalamazoo and Lansing airports. Clark said it is a sad day any time a community loses air service. He said conversations with United as it relates to Gerald R. Ford have been about growth and not cuts.

International Travel Resources

International Travel info for U.S. CITIZENS: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/international-travel-during-covid19.html

International Travel info for NON-U.S. CITIZENS: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/noncitizens-US-air-travel.html

Vaccines approved by WHO: https://covid19.trackvaccines.org/agency/who/

Updated Parking Map: https://www.grr.org/hubfs/GFIA_ParkingMap_9-14-21_001.pdf?hsLang=en

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.