Gerald R. Ford International Airport ranked #2 best small airport. Can we bring it to #1?

In a USA Today poll, the Grand Rapids airport is currently ranked second best, but the contest is not over yet.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Is the Gerald R. Ford International Airport the best small airport in the country? Apparently, many think so.

It's one of the finalists in the USA Today Readers Choice Awards. As of publication, it's ranked at second out of 20 candidates from all around the country.

Some of the other airports include Huntsville, Myrtle Beach, Des Moines and Madison, Wisconsin.

Leading the pack is Huntsville International Airport, and trailing behind Ford International is Long Island MacArthur Airport.

USA Today's travel experts say Ford International is special for being close to Lake Michigan, its dedicated welcome center, the plane-themed playrooms and local craft beers that are available for travelers.

You can vote in the poll here once a day until the contest closes on Oct. 2.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.