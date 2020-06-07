Ford Airport starts 'Fly Safe. Fly Ford.' campaign

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the airport has implemented new safety measures throughout its facilities.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Gerald R. Ford International Airport is introducing its new Fly Safe. Fly Ford. campaign to restore confidence in air travel and educate travelers on the new health and safety precautions put in place at the airport.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the airport has implemented new safety measures throughout its facilities. These measures include, but are not limited to, enhanced sanitation protocols, increased signage and the installation of protective guards.

Along with these protocols, guests who are medically able to do so will be asked to wear face coverings. All Ford Airport personnel will also be wearing face coverings, according to the airport.

Additionally, travelers will be able to purchase face coverings and other PPE in concession areas and at vending machines.

“For decades, the Ford Airport has played a critical role in connecting people to the possibilities of the world,” said President and CEO Tory Richardson. “While many are longing to travel again, understandably there are questions of how to remain healthy while flying. Our Fly Safe. Fly Ford. campaign is designed to highlight the numerous steps we have taken to keep passengers safe while still offering a comfortable travel experience.”

The airport offers more than 22 nonstop flights across the country and has six airline partners. The airport has been in close communication with their partner airlines, which are each implementing their own in-cabin measures. That information can be found on individual airline websites.

At its peak in 2019, the Gerald R. Ford generated more than $3.1 billion in annual economic impact and served over 3.58 million travelers, according to the airport. While these numbers have been impacted in 2020 due to the coronavirus, the airport is focused on safely returning to those numbers.

“We believe in the power of travel and its ability to bring people from all over the globe together – and we’re not wavering in that belief,” Richardson said. “As West Michigan’s gateway to the world, we are here to bid our passengers farewell as they travel beyond our community for business or pleasure – and we’ll look forward to welcoming them when they return home.

Read more about the Fly Safe. Fly Ford campaign here.