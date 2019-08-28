GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Gerald R. Ford International Airport has two big announcements Wednesday.
The first, happening at 9:30 a.m., is a $90 million expansion to the already growing airport. The Airport Authority Board and airport leadership team will be joined by U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga and a representative from Michigan Sen. Peter MacGregor's office to announce the plans at the Observation Deck Wednesday morning.
The second announcement, which will come at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, is that a new airline service is coming to Grand Rapids. The unknown airline's representatives will fly into the Ford Airport and share the details, which could include new flights available out of Grand Rapids.
Last month, the Ford Airport got $11.06 million from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for apron rehabilitation.
