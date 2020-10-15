Ford Airport unveils statue of President Ford, dedicates plaza

The airport also dedicated a new Presidential Gateway Plaza Thursday.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Gerald R. Ford International Airport has a new statue in honor of President Ford.

The airport unveiled the statue of its namesake as part of the Grand Rapids Community Legends project. The airport also dedicated a new Presidential Gateway Plaza Thursday.

Mike Ford, the eldest son of the late president and first lady Betty Ford, attended the event.

The Ford Airport has underwent several renovations and upgrades, including most recently breaking ground on a new federal inspection station -- which will allow the airport to support nonstop international commercial passenger flights.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.