Gerald R. Ford International Airport prepares to open updated and expanded concourse

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — More people are moving to the West Michigan and visiting, too. Soon, those travelers through Gerald R. Ford International Airport will have a brand new expanded concourse to explore.

New food options, seating and more are coming to the updated and expanded Concourse A when it opens on June 16.

Travelers on American Airlines, Delta Airlines and United Airlines will be the main visitors to the updated concourse. The total number of gates has increased from six to 14.

Those gates are also larger for bigger planes, and there is more seating while you wait to board. New concessions also include a beer garden called Aletitude and a couple local restaurants, like Uccello's and Madcap Coffee.

The airport says it's thanks in part to the work organizations in Grand Rapids do to grow West Michigan.

"That's a reflection of West Michigan as a destination, right?" says Casey Ries, engineering and planning director for the airport. "The work that experience Grand Rapids does to land conventions to help tell the story of what's going on here. The work our business community does, and the right place does to attract business, manufacturing and tech talent. It all benefits the community and comes through the airport."

Ries also says the airport is back to the level of travelers it had before 2020.

"Grand Rapids airlines have a choice of where to send their flight crews where to send their aircraft, right, and we compete with other communities around the country," says Ries. "In fact, as we look at post-pandemic recovery, we are recovered beyond pre pandemic traffic volumes."

Nearly every new part of the concourse is connected to West Michigan, whether it be the food options or artwork from local artists.

The update is part of the $500 million ELEVATE program, which invests in critical infrastructure to improve guest experience and position the airport for further growth.

