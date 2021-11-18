Ford Museum brings back fan-favorite holiday train display

The community voted to name the train "The Gerald R. Ford Presidential Express."

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The beloved holiday train is back at Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library and Museum just in time for the holiday season!

This year, the name of the train was voted on by community members. The winning name ended up being "The Gerald R. Ford Presidential Express."

Four years ago, the train display was moved to the Ford Museum from the Breton Village Mall. Over the years, many nods to Gerald R. Ford’s life in Grand Rapids have been added, including South High School, Bill’s Diner, and more.

The display will be open to the public from Nov. 22, 2021-Jan. 2, 2022. Tickets are free for children ages 17 and younger and $8 for adults.

Tickets can be purchased online here.

