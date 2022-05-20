Sistine Chapel exhibit opens at Ford Museum

The ceiling paintings of the Sistine Chapel have been reproduced in a unique way, giving people all over the world the opportunity to see this amazing artwork.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Opening Friday at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum is a brand-new exhibit that showcases one of mankind’s greatest artistic achievements: Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel.



Using high-quality photographs of the original work printed to appear like paintings, visitors can see every brush stroke and detail in the artwork. The exhibit also includes informative signage and audio guides to learn more about the art.

"It's an opportunity to get up close and personal with the paintings that are on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel," said Kristin Phillips, public affairs specialist with the Ford Museum. "Michelangelo painted those, and this gives the opportunity to take your time, see the detail and walk through."

Phillips said the display gives everyone the chance to enjoy Michelangelo's work right here at home.

The artwork won't be on display for long, though! The traveling exhibit, which has previously been to London, Shanghai and more, will be on display from May 20 until Sept. 11.

A visit will take about 60 to 90 minutes and costs $15 for adults, $9 for children and is free for kids 5 and under. This exhibit is wheelchair accessible.

For more information on the exhibit and the museum's hours, click here.

