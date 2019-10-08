GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Ford Presidential Museum danced into the evening to honor its namesake's 45th anniversary of being sworn into office.

The museum hosted the Ford After Five: Swinging and Swearing In! celebration on Friday, where attendees of the event danced to swing music in honor of the 38th president.

The free event was at 7 p.m. today, and welcomed dancers of all ages and skill levels.

The music was provided by John Shea Trio, with special gusts Max Colley III and John Montgomery.

Go to their website to learn about more events and exhibits hosted by the museum.

