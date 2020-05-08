Criminal sexual conduct charges issued for Forest Hills Central Middle School teacher

According to the sheriff's office, the incidents occurred with two of his students on school property.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A Forest Hills Central Middle School teacher is facing criminal sexual conduct charges.

According to the Kent County Sheriff's Office, the county prosecutor's office issued charges on John Moglia, 55, of Lowell, on two counts of 4th degree criminal sexual conduct with two victims between the ages of 13 and 15 years old.

Moglia is a teacher at Forest Hills Central Middle School in Ada Township. The sheriff's office said the incidents occurred with two of his students on school property.

According to the school's staff directory online, Moglia is a teacher in the art department, and involved with the yearbook.

The sheriff's office asks that any additional victims contact Detective Kailey Gilbert at 616-632-6125.