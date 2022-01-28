Former Grand Haven asst. superintendent found dead in Ottawa Co. Jail

Brian Wheeler, 56, was found unresponsive in the Ottawa County Jail on Thursday.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The former superintendent of Grand Haven Area Public Schools died at the Ottawa County Jail overnight, authorities say.

Brian Wheeler, 56, worked at Grand Haven Area Public Schools for over two decades and was fired back in mid-November following an embezzling investigation.

He was accused of embezzling more than $1 million from the district over several years.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to the jail after Wheeler was found unresponsive. An ambulance was called but despite efforts to revive him, he died at the scene.

The Michigan State Police was called, and their office is now investigating.

His cause of death was not immediately clear.

He pleaded no contest to the embezzling charge earlier this week.

Wheeler had been scheduled to be sentenced in Grand Haven District court in February.

