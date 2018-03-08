Former GVSU football standout, Martayveus "Marty" Carter, is paralyzed from the abdomen down after he was shot on Saturday, July 28 at a gas station in East Chicago, Ind.

There is a bullet lodged in Carter's spine, and doctors fear that removing it could cause more damage.

Carter was one of two people shot. The second person, Brian Thomas, a 33-year-old from Hammond, Ind., succumbed to his injuries.

Police detained several people in connection to the shooting, and four guns were recovered.

Carter played at GVSU for the past three seasons and he is the Lakers' all-time leading rusher. He left school this year to enter the NFL's supplemental draft, but he was not selected.

