Former MSU police captain pleads guilty after drunk driving arrest

LANSING, Mich — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday that Valerie O’Brien, a former captain with the Michigan State University Police Department, has pleaded guilty following a drunk driving arrest in February.

Monday, O’Brien pleaded guilty to the following:

one count of operating a motor vehicle with a high blood alcohol content (BAC), a 180-day misdemeanor; and

one count of carrying a concealed pistol under the influence with a BAC of 0.10 or more, a 93-day misdemeanor.

The charges stem from an incident that took place in February of this year, when O’Brien was arrested after failing a field sobriety test and refusing a preliminary breath test (PBT). Police say O’Brien later showed she had a blood alcohol content of 0.251. At the time, she also had her police-issued pistol in the back seat of her car.

Ingham County 55th District Court Judge Richard L. Hillman has sentenced O’Brien to the following terms:

one year of probation;

pay a $700 fine and $1,295 in fees and costs;

complete 40 hours of community service by the end of the year;

complete counselling;

apologize to the arresting office for her behavior; and

O’Brien may not consume alcohol or drugs without a prescription, leave the state without court permission, or possess a dangerous weapon.

“Those who vow to protect and serve must ensure they’re upholding that oath through their own conduct,” Nessel said.

Information relating to O’Brien’s employment status with MSU PD has not been released.

