Trump will headline the event aimed at helping Republicans retake control of Congress.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Former President Donald Trump is headed back to North Carolina during the first weekend of June. He will headline the North Carolina GOP convention.

The convention is in Greenville from June 3 through June 6. Other speakers include Governor Kristi Noem from South Dakota, Congressman Ted Bud, Lt. Governor Mark Robinson and other Republican leaders from across the state.