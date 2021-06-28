Former priest faces additional sex abuse charges

All three cases stem from allegations of abuse in the 1970s involving three different victims who were between 13 and 15 years old at the time.

LANSING, Mich. — A former Michigan priest who was previously charged with sexually assaulting a minor is now facing two more charges, according to Attorney General Dana Nessel.

In 2020, 80-year-old Gary Berthiaume was charged with one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct – a 15-year felony. A preliminary exam in that case is set for July 21 at 9 a.m. in Oakland County’s 47th District Court.

On Friday, Berthiaume was arraigned on two more cases.

According to the AG office, all three cases stem from allegations of abuse in the 1970s involving three different victims who were between 13 and 15 years old at the time.

During that timeframe, Berthiaume was a priest at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wyandotte and then at Our Lady of Sorrows in Farmington.

In Oakland County’s 46th District Court, Berthiaume now faces:

two counts of gross indecency – 5-year felonies or $2,500.

In Oakland County’s 47th District Court, where he was charged in the original case, Berthiaume now faces:

two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct – 15-year felonies.

“We remain indebted to the courageous survivors who share their stories and therefore allow our clergy abuse team to pursue criminal charges in court,” Nessel said. “We must ensure justice is served against those who use their powerful positions to prey on others who seek guidance and trust.”

