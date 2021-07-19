Former State Rep. killed in Friday motorcycle crash

Bennett was a former State Rep. and a former Muskegon County Commissioner.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A man from Muskegon Township was killed Friday in a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck, police say.

The incident happened at around 8:55 p.m. in the 1600 block of Beach Street. Upon arrival, officers found a motorcyclist lying motionless in the street.

The motorcyclist, who has been identified as 75-year-old Douglas Bennett, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on scene. Bennett was a former State Rep. and a former Muskegon County Commissioner.

Police say the cause of the crash is currently unknown. Investigation is ongoing.

