Former Wyoming Chief of Police dies at age 90

WYOMING, Mich. — The community is mourning the loss of former Wyoming Chief of Police Lowell E. Henline, who died on Wednesday, Sept. 27. He was 90 years old.

Henline served as chief for 22 years from 1973 until his retirement in 1995. He joined the Wyoming Police Department in 1959.

Henline was also an Army veteran, serving with the 2nd Infantry stationed in Korea for nearly two years, according to his obituary.

"Lowell was known for his wide-ranging interests and his enthusiasm and commitment to each one. He shared many of those passions with his wife of 43 years, Joan," the obituary states.

A family visitation will be at Woodhaven Reformed Church on Friday, Oct. 27 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and again on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

A Celebration of Life will follow the visitation on Saturday.

The obituary says that memorial gifts may be made to the Thin Blue Line Foundation or Faith Hospice.

