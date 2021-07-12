Foster Kent Kids is working to keep siblings together

Research shows there are many benefits of keeping sibling groups together when placed outside their family of origin.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — There are nearly 600 children in foster care in Kent County and many of those are groups of siblings. Foster Kent Kids is working to keep those siblings together and they need more foster families willing to help with that effort.

For many children in foster care, their sibling has been the only constant presence in their lives. A brother or sister may be the only person who understands and shares their experiences.

Keeping them together also leads to better outcomes.

"Siblings placed together experience lower risk of failed placements, fewer moves, and many emotional benefits," explained Kylene Dalton-Koons of West Michigan Partnership for Children.

If you are interested in becoming a foster parent, an event is planned to help you learn more. It's on Monday, July 19 at 6:30 p.m. at Studio Park.

Families can watch How To Train Your Dragon 3 in the piazza, and Foster Kent Kids will be there providing information about fostering sibling groups and how to become a foster parent. This event is weather dependent. Popcorn and soda will be provided.

Anyone interested in attending can find the link to register at www.fosterkentkids.care.

Foster Kent Kids is a coalition of the five private foster care agencies in Kent County, West Michigan Partnership for Children, and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Foster Kent Kids focuses on retention and recruitment of foster parents in Kent County.

