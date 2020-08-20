Founder of Blandford Nature Center passes away at 93

"It’s important to recognize the fact Blandford Nature Center literally would not have come into existence over 50 years ago without her.”

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mary Jane Dockeray, the founder of the Blandford Nature Center, passed away this week at the age of 93.

The Blandford Nature Center shared news of her death Wednesday saying, "IT IS WITH PROFOUND SADNESS that we share that our beloved founder, Dr. Mary Jane Dockeray, has passed away peacefully at the age of 93."

Dockeray graduated from Michigan State College with degrees in geology and environmental education, she worked as the curator of Natural History at the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

According to the Facebook post, the creation of the Blandford Nature Center and the Blandford Environmental Education Program were spearheaded by her.

"It’s important to recognize the fact Blandford Nature Center literally would not have come into existence over 50 years ago without her,” said Jason Meyer, president/CEO of Blandford Nature Center. “There will never be another Mary Jane Dockeray and her impact will be felt for generations. If we all followed Mary Jane’s example the world would be a much different, and better, place.”

For more than 50 years Dockeray taught school children, adults, and families about nature trails, wildlife and history of the center.

She received numerous awards, including the Michigan Audubon Society Outstanding Member Award. She was also inducted into the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame.

“Mary Jane’s awards are too vast and far-reaching to list,” said City of Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss “She did not measure her success by awards, she measured it by the smiles on children’s faces, the curiosity and questions of visitors and the volume of frog calls in the evening. Her passion, energy and heart for our community will be greatly missed.”

Funeral arrangements are not yet complete. There will be a community celebration at Blandford Nature Center at the appropriate time in the future. Anyone interested can make a donation here.

