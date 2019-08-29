GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Founders Brewing Co. is selling majority stake in the company to a Spanish brewer. The Grand Rapids company made the announcement Thursday.

Currently, Spain’s Best Beer Inc. owns a 30 percent stake in Founders. Documents were filed with the Michigan Liquor Control Commission last week for the Spanish brewer to hold a 90-percent stake in the company.

According to state filings, co-founders Mike Stevens and Dave Enbergs will keep a 5-percent stake in the company.

The transaction should close in January 2020.

