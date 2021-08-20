Four arrested in connection to armed robbery of Grand Haven T-Mobile store

“Witnesses said a gun was placed to the temple of a victim and pointed at several other customers who were robbed of their personal belongings."

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety announced Friday that four suspects have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a T-Mobile store.

Police say the incident happened just after 3 p.m. Wednesday at the T-Mobile store at 604 N. Beacon Boulevard.

Witnesses reported seeing five males, ranging from 16 to 21-years-old, enter the store wearing hoods and masks. One suspect was reported to have had a handgun. The suspects fled the scene with cell phones and tablets.

Police say four suspects were arrested Thursday and are now being held on robbery and weapons charges. Firearms and other evidence were recovered by police.

“The individuals involved in the robbery are brazen and violent. Untold emotional trauma from the robbery was experienced by the victims who were inside the store,” said Director of Public Safety Jeff Hawke.

“Witnesses said a gun was placed to the temple of a victim and pointed at several other customers who were robbed of their personal belongings. The gunman also forced employees and customers to sit on the floor at gunpoint. The great work of all involved Officers and Detectives took these individuals off the street and has made the West Michigan Region safer for everyone.”

Grand Haven Department of Public Safety searching for individuals in T-Mobile robbery 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

Two of the four suspects are lodged at the Ottawa County Juvenile Detention Facility, while the other two are lodged in Kent County.

All four are awaiting arraignment on various charges.

The robbery remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety at 616-842-3460 or Ottawa County Silent Observer at 877-88-SILENT.

Anonymous online tips can also be made here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.