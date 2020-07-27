Four children missing, endangered from Wyoming

Police say Shannette and the children were last seen in the area of Prairie Park around 3 p.m. Sunday.

WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety is asking for assistance in locating four children who are missing and considered endangered.

The children were taken from their legal guardian Sunday by a non-custodial parent, 25-year-old Shannette Merriweather, during a supervised visit.

Police say Merriweather and the children were last seen in the area of Prairie Park around 3 p.m. Sunday.

Investigation into the whereabouts of the children indicated that Merriweather is not capable of adequately providing for or taking care of the children.

Below is a list of descriptions of the missing children:

Alana Burger: Black female, 7 years old, last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and blue jean shorts

Amina Burger: Black female, 6 years old, last seen wearing an unknown colored t-shirt and blue jean shorts

Aaliyah Burger: Black female, 5 years old, last seen wearing an unknown colored t-shirt and blue jean shorts

Skyler Merriweather: Black male, 2 years old, least seen wearing a multi-colored button-down short and beige pants.

Merriweather is described as a Black female who is 5 feet 4 inches tall and 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black and pink floral shirt with black pants.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Merriweather and/or the missing children is asked to immediately contact 911 or the Wyoming Department of Public Safety.

