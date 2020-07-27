Four children missing, endangered from Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety is asking for assistance in locating four children who are missing and considered endangered.
The children were taken from their legal guardian Sunday by a non-custodial parent, 25-year-old Shannette Merriweather, during a supervised visit.
Police say Merriweather and the children were last seen in the area of Prairie Park around 3 p.m. Sunday.
Investigation into the whereabouts of the children indicated that Merriweather is not capable of adequately providing for or taking care of the children.
Below is a list of descriptions of the missing children:
- Alana Burger: Black female, 7 years old, last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and blue jean shorts
- Amina Burger: Black female, 6 years old, last seen wearing an unknown colored t-shirt and blue jean shorts
- Aaliyah Burger: Black female, 5 years old, last seen wearing an unknown colored t-shirt and blue jean shorts
- Skyler Merriweather: Black male, 2 years old, least seen wearing a multi-colored button-down short and beige pants.
Merriweather is described as a Black female who is 5 feet 4 inches tall and 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black and pink floral shirt with black pants.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Merriweather and/or the missing children is asked to immediately contact 911 or the Wyoming Department of Public Safety.
More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.