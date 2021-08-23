Four receive injuries after stabbing incident in Wyoming

One of the individuals sustained life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition.

WYOMING, Mich. — Four were hospitalized after a possible stabbing overnight, Wyoming Police say.

The incident occurred at the 4400 block of Herman Avenue SW at 12:30 a.m. on Monday.

Four individuals who knew each other were involved in an altercation that resulted in all four of them needing treatment at a local hospital. The injuries were likely stab wounds or the result of an assault with a blunt object.

One of the individuals sustained life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition. Another person involved remains hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries.

One has been treated and released. The final person involved is at Kent County Correctional Facility on charges related to the incident, pending review of charges by the Kent County Prosecutor.

The investigation is ongoing to determine the roles of each person involved.

Wyoming Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call them at (616)530-7300, or Silent Observer at (616)774-2345.

