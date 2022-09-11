Four shot on Blue Bridge in Grand Rapids

Officers were near the Blue Bridge around 3:15 a.m. when they heard multiple gunshots.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Four people are injured after a crowd turned hostile in Grand Rapids, police say.

On the bridge, there was a "large disorderly gathering," officials described.

Police found four adult victims who were suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department or Silent Observer.

Detectives can be reached at (616) 456-3380 or tips can be sent anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or their website here.

