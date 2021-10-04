Four shot, one critically injured near GVSU

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Four people have been shot early Saturday morning in Allendale. Police say it happened around 12:15 a.m. on Becker Drive in the Enclave complex.
Three were taken to the hospital and a fourth arrived on their own. One person is in surgery in critical condition.
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is trying to determine what happened. They've released a suspect described as a Hispanic man that is about 6' and weighs around 225lbs. He was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and a baseball cap. No suspects are in custody.
None of the victims are Grand Valley students, however, GVSU Police helped with the scene and a campus alert was issued due to the proximity.
