Four strangers rent a car from Tampa to Ohio after canceled flight

Due to the winter storm, many are seeing canceled flights. That's why a group of strangers rented a car and hit the road to head home for the holidays.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — People are doing all they can to make it home for the holiday as airport cancellations and delays surge during the holiday weekend.

Four strangers at Tampa International Airport decided to take a road trip. Their flight from Tampa to Cleveland was canceled on Thursday because of the winter storm.

The group decided to rent a car and travel together to Ohio. They drove 20 hours together.

The strangers became friends as they stopped for food along the way and drove through a winter storm. The same storm which initially canceled their flight.

"Once we started to get to West Virginia and Ohio, the snow started to get pretty bad," Bridget Schuster said.

Schuster videoed their journey and posted it to Tiktok. It has since gone viral with millions of views.

Schuster said the experience was great and it all worked out

"It was a group effort to get home for the holidays and it makes Christmas even more special," Schuster said.