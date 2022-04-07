Fourth of July fireworks return to Grand Haven after pandemic hiatus

The show went on without any impact from the weather, just wrapping up before lightning and heavy rain began in the area.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — People returned to Grand Haven for the Fourth of July fireworks show for the first time in two years.

It was a drizzly night, but that didn't deter hundreds from lining the channel to watch both the fireworks and musical fountain show. The show had been canceled the last two years because of the pandemic, so crowds from all over west Michigan were excited to return.

“It’s great, I’m so excited," says Audrey Dreyer, who attended the show. "I’ve been missing this place a lot, it’s so fun.”

Dreyer has been coming to Grand Haven for the Fourth of July for years, making the trip up from her home in Holland.

“I just love the fireworks here," she says. "It’s always so fun getting to experience that with so many people and the light show is always really cool too.”

Also for the first time, she's experiencing it with Nathan Claerbaut who's never been. The two determined to enjoy the festivities despite the rain.

“We’ve just been kind of embracing it and still having a good time," says Claerbaut.

That's despite news of a mass shooting at a similar event in Chicago earlier in the day.

“It hasn’t been easy, but I mean this is our home and it’s important to celebrate who we are and where we’re from," says Dreyer.

The show went on without any impact from the weather, just wrapping up before lightning and heavy rain began in the area.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.