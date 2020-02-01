GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Four fire departments extinguished a fire on the roof of the Fox Motors car dealership at 4100 Plainfield Ave. NE Wednesday night, according to the Plainfield Fire Department chief.

Pine City, Grand Rapids Township, Plainfield and Canton Township fire departments spent more than 30 minutes putting out the fire that started around 9:30 p.m.

Deputies with the Kent County Sheriff's Office said the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage will not be known until the fire departments conduct an investigation. They did not know if there were any injuries, or if anyone was inside at the time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.