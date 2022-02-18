Former Muskegon City Manager Frank Peterson to join WheelFish Group

Peterson will be working as an operating partner to help manage and grow WheelFish Group's operating investments.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Former Muskegon City Manager Frank Peterson will be joining private investment firm WheelFish Group. The firm is based in Muskegon, and has been operating for seven months.

Peterson announced that he would be stepping down from the city manager role, which he had held since 2013, earlier in February. Now, he is set to begin as an operating partner for WheelFish Group on April 2.

“As I said when I announced I was leaving local government, I am looking for a new challenge but one that keeps me in the area,” Peterson said in a release. “It is amazing to be able to work on projects that will accelerate Muskegon’s resurgence while working with people who are committed to doing well by doing good.”

As an operating partner, Peterson will continue to work on development projects in the Muskegon area by managing and growing WheelFish Group's operating investments.

“Frank’s relationship building, energy, innovation, and passion make him a great choice for this new role at our firm,” said Brad Playford, who formed WheelFish Group.

“Nothing is ever perfect in life and business, but having Frank join our team might be as close to ideal as you can get,” said WheelFish Group President Todd Dood. “There are many upcoming and exciting announcements from us. Frank’s skills and imagination will help drive those projects.”

WheelFish Group recently acquired a construction capability in Ten Ring Construction, which was the contractor for the Frederic Nims school building renovation.

Peterson moved to the Nelson neighborhood in Muskegon in 2013 with his wife Emma and five children. Peterson is a native of Flint and previously served as the city manager in both Grant and Springfield before taking the position of city manager in Muskegon.

