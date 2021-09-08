Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons concert rescheduled for 2022

Frankie Valli made the call out of an abundance of caution to postpone the show until Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, scheduled for Friday, Sept. 10 at DeVos Performance Hall has been rescheduled.

Frankie Valli has had many hits including "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Rag Doll," "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You," and of course, "Grease."

The Grand Rapids Kent County Convention Arena Authority says fans should old onto their tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled date.

