Police: Active shooter killed at Ft. Detrick identified; 2 Navy sailors wounded

One of the victims is still in critical condition, the Frederick police chief says.

FREDERICK, Md. — Two Navy sailors were wounded and a Navy medic is dead after an active shooter situation at a "military institution" in Frederick Tuesday morning. The suspected gunman, the medic, was fatally shot at Fort Detrick by military personnel after making it a half-mile onto the Army base with a rifle, according to police.

Todd Wivell, Public Information Officer for the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, said the shooting was first reported just before 8:30 a.m. in the 8400 block of Progress Drive at the Riverside Tech Park. A short time later, the sheriff's office reported a suspect, later identified as 38-year-old Fantahun Girma Woldesenbet, was "down" around 9:15 a.m. at Fort Detrick near the Nallin Farm Gate of the base.

Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando said two active U.S. Navy sailors were flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma. One is in critical condition and the other is expected to survive and be released tomorrow. Their names haven't been released, police said.

• Motive still being investigated

After the shooting on Progress Drive, Woldesenbet traveled to Fort Detrick by car, according to Lando. Brigadier General Michael J. Talley said a BOLO had been issued for the shooter/vehicle. When Woldesenbet was stopped at the gate, he was given visual and verbal signals to pull over, but before Detrick Police could confirm whether he was the subject of the BOLO, he sped off, Talley said.

Talley said from the gate/access control point to where Woldesenbet was stopped, he was seen by Detrick Police the entire time and the pursuit lasted no more than four minutes. Officers were also seen searching base housing in Fort Detrick as well.

Right now investigators are unsure of a motive and if the victims were targeted or had any relationship with the suspect.

The U.S. Navy said in an email statement Tuesday afternoon that the shooter was a rank E4 Navy Hospital Corpsman.

