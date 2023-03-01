Butterflies take flight at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

More than 7,000 butterflies will be released into the conservatory at Frederik Meijer Gardens. It’s open now through the end of April.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you’re ready for a taste of spring the butterflies have taken flight at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park for the 28th annual Fred & Dorothy Fichter Butterflies are Blooming exhibit.

It's a magical up-close experience with hundreds of different species and the largest tropical butterfly exhibit in the nation.

Once you walk inside the conservatory you’re instantly transported to a tropical paradise.

The balmy environment is around 85 degrees like the regions these butterflies call home.

More than 7,000 butterflies will be released into the space over a two-month period.

"Some of the species at the beginning will be different than others at the end. So people always love to come more than one time," Steve LaWarre, Vice President of Horticulture, said.

When the sun comes up the butterflies are the most active but there’s never a bad time to visit because there is so much to see like the popular blue morpho.

“When they open, it's kind of a startling effect for the predators. And people always really love to watch and find where those blue morpho ones are and so, but there are so many different butterflies there's like there's a story for every one of them,“ LaWarre said.

Just remember you can get up close but don’t touch so the butterflies can live their full lifecycle.

There's a whole list of fun butterfly-related activities happening over the next two months.

