Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park to open next week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture park announced Thursday that it will be reopening its doors June 8. The announcement comes days after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-110, moving Michigan into phase four of reopening.

The park has a socially distanced reopening ribbon-cutting ceremony planned for 6:30 a.m. on Monday, and the park will be open to the public at 9 a.m.

In a statement released by Meijer Gardens, the park explains that they have suffered significant loss throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, but that they feel grateful to be opening back up.

“During this most difficult time, it has been a privilege for me to be in a position to see how so many kind, passionate and dedicated people from all walks of life have come together to unite and sustain Meijer Gardens,” said President & CEO David Hooker. “We stand with our friends in this unprecedented time and support them as we all seek to reopen and serve the public.”

To ensure safety, the park will be implementing new and enhanced safety and cleaning procedures, including icons and signage to help people social distance. The park also asks that visitors comply with rules and guidelines established by the state.

Due to these guidelines, certain areas of that park will remain closed for the time being.

“Meijer Gardens first closed our doors to the public on Friday, March 13 due to the global pandemic. It has been an extremely long and painful three months without seeing our facility full of members and guests,” said Hooker. “We are looking forward to welcoming back guests beginning on Monday and can’t wait for people to once again experience our masterpieces of art and nature.”

