Free admission to Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum Friday

The Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum will be open free on Friday, April 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. honoring what would have been Mrs. Ford’s 104th birthday.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In honor of what would have been Betty Ford's 104th birthday, the Gerald R. Ford Presidential will be free on Friday.

The free admission includes the feature exhibit currently at the museum, Women in Uniform.

The exhibit showcases art from the Naval History and Heritage Command's collection. The images in the exhibit show women in the Navy from the 20th and 21st centuries. The women held positions ranging from sailors to admirals and from Yeomen to aviators.

The artworks feature women in a variety of occupations throughout history as they continued to push the boundaries in the United States Navy.

"For my part, I will do everything I can to see that our service men and women continue to receive the recognition and the respect that is their due. They have earned it," said President Gerald R. Ford on June 14, 1975.

Women in Uniform is on display at the museum until May 6.

Betty Ford was the First Lady of the United States from 1974 to 1977 when Gerald R. Ford was the President.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.