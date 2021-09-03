Free at last: Excavator removed from Lake Michigan off Ottawa County shoreline

The excavator was being used to help remove a barge that had previously grounded near the shoreline.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A construction excavator that was partially submerged and stuck in Lake Michigan has been removed.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office was notified about the excavator Wednesday. They said it was located just off the beach in the 300 block of N. Lakeshore Drive in Park Township.

The excavator was being used to help remove a barge that had previously grounded near the shoreline.

Friday morning, the sheriff’s office announced the equipment had been freed from the lake and no leakage was reported.

The original barge is still stuck in the lake and more equipment has been brought to the area to remove it.

