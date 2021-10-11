FREE AT LAST: Fire department removes plastic pumpkin from deer’s head

Fire Chief Adam Magers was able to track and locate the deer and remove the plastic pumpkin from her head.

CASCADE, Mich. — A deer in Cascade Township is finally Halloween-free days after getting her head stuck in a plastic pumpkin.

The animal was first spotted with the pumpkin on her head earlier this week. Since then, multiple spotting occurred, and pictures were taken. For days, the Cascade Township Fire Department chased the deer around, and at one point captured her briefly before she kicked loose of the restraints.

On Friday, 13 ON YOUR SIDE was notified that Fire Chief Adam Magers was able to track and locate the deer and remove the plastic pumpkin from her head.

The DNR says deer do occasionally get their heads or other body parts stuck in pumpkins, bottles, or containers, especially if the container once held food or has food odors. It’s likely the pumpkin had a food or candy residue inside it that intrigued the deer.

Animals are usually able to eventually free themselves from the containers.

