Free fishing weekend is here!

It's DNR Free Fishing Weekend in Michigan, and that means many new and lapsed anglers may be hitting the ice. Here are some safety tips and advice!

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This weekend, Saturday, February 13 & 14, is DNR Free Fishing Weekend across Michigan, one of two per year, the other being during June.

What this means is that all fishing license fees are waived and you will not need a recreation passport to enter state parks or boating access sites. This is open to both in and out of state residents.

What this also means is many who may have never tried ice fishing before, or some who have not done so in years, are looking to hit the ice and try their hand.

As of such, here is a list of ice fishing safety tips from the Michigan DNR that you should plan to follow this weekend.

Safety Tips:

The strongest ice is clear with a bluish tint.

Use a spud, metal bar, or auger to test ice thickness.

Milky ice (having been melted and refrozen) is weakest.

Avoid ice with slush on top. Avoid dark spots. Use extra caution on lakes with water around the edges.

Remember that ice gets weaker with age.

Ice covered in snow should always be considered dangerous.

Use caution on excessively windy days, ice flows could occur.

Use the buddy system, never head out alone, and make sure someone back home knows where you have gone.

If you fall through the ice, the following tips are to be used.

Remain calm.

Keep clothing on. It can help you float/stay warmer.

Try to exit the ice on the side you came from. This ice is likely the strongest.

Use ice picks to help pull your self up. In all cases kick strongly (like swimming) in the water to help get you out.

Roll away from the area, heading back the way you came. Avoid getting up on two feet to spread out your weight.

Get warm ASAP and seek medical help if you cannot recover or show signs of hypothermia.

Gear To Bring:

The following items are recommend to bring while ice fishing.

Spud/metal pole to gauge ice thickness.

Auger to cut into the ice.

Skimmer or scoop to clear ice from your fishing hole.

Hook-and-line or tip-up for fishing.

Lifejacket.

Ice picks or claws.

Phone/radio - a means for communication.

Warm clothing, dress in layers.

A shelter or shanty can be helpful to have.

It is also helpful to ask about local ice conditions from residents and fishermen that may know the area better than yourself. Speaking to people at the local sporting store or bait shop can be helpful in this endeavor.

The bottom line is this. Be safe and have fun this weekend.

If you are looking for great spots to fish, the Michigan DNR has a map that can be found RIGHT HERE .

