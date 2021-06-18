Children can get free meals over summer break from GRPS

To fight youth hunger, Grand Rapids Public Schools is giving away free lunches and more starting in June.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Summer used to mean three months without school-sponsored meals for children in need, but Grand Rapids Public Schools has found a way to combat this issue.

GRPS system is offering free lunches and more for children up to 18 years old this summer. As part of the USDA Summer Meals program, GRPS organized a new campaign called “Hunger Doesn’t Take a Summer Vacation.”

The nutritious meals are available for pickup at designated times in 38 different West Michigan locations, eight of which are in Grand Rapids. Service started in early June and will last until August. Some locations also have breakfast and snack options available.

Many children and families suffered because of the pandemic. A year of worldwide job losses and remote learning have put financial strain on parents. This program is meant to help families stretch their food dollars during the summer months and to fight youth hunger.

Food is given to all children in need, not just students of the district. As GRPS stated in a release, “everyone wins with the summer meals program!”

To see the full list of pickup sites and learn more about the program, visit the Grand Rapids Public School’s website here.

