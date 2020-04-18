GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — While parents and kids navigate virtual schooling, Sylvan Learning in Grand Rapids is working to make sure kids have the support they need. Sylvan Learning provides personalized learning for kids grades K-12 and have moved their services online through Zoom to help students get the support they need.

"A lot of parents right now are struggling with the new idea of homeschooling," says Sylvan Learning Center Director Lauren Noyes. "Really we're just creating some sort of structure for those parents who now have to deal with homeschooling their children."

Noyes emphasized the importance of having a structure for kids while they're trying to work from home, and offered these 5 tips:

Set a schedule Set goals Set up a space for no-distractions Schedule in breaks Work virtually with other students

"We aren't taking place of school. That is not our main goal. Our main goal is to support the child with where they currently are and bring them up to grade level or maintain their grade level," said Noyes.

Sylvan Learning is also offering free virtual mini camps between April 20 and April 24. Parents can feel free to sign up for as many or few camps as they want. These live classes are led by tutors and will be recorded and posted in Sylvan Nation. You can also find educational support tips, worksheets, and educational videos there.

For more information on the camps and to sign up, click here.

Sylvan Learning of Grand Rapids and Sylvan of West Michigan is offering $25 virtual assessments (typically $99) and the $25 is being donated to a local food basket. Sylvan is also offering 10% off their already discounted prices for healthcare workers and first responders.

RELATED: 'We Miss You!' | West Michigan teachers record messages to students while schools are closed

RELATED: Helping kids with autism adjust during the COVID-19 pandemic