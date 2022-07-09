Free program coming to Grand Haven aims at preventing teen driving deaths

The B.R.A.K.E.S. defensive driving course is coming to Grand Haven Sept. 24 and 25.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A national effort to prepare teens to hit the roads confidently and safely is heading to West Michigan this September.

The B.R.A.K.E.S. (Be Responsible and Keep Everyone Safe) national teen defensive driving program announced Wednesday it's bringing their driving sessions to Grand Haven on Sept. 24, and 25.

After an unthinkable tragedy shook founder Doug Herbert and his family in 2008, it has been their mission to educate teens as they get behind the wheel and feel the freedom of driving for the first time.

It was back in 2008 when Herbert's sons were killed when the vehicle they were operating lost control and crashed on a North Carolina highway. The pair was just a mile from their home and on their way to McDonald's.

Doug says the mission started with teaching friend's of his son's to drive responsibly. It was that group of friends who helped coin the acronym B.R.A.K.E.S. or Be Responsible And Keep Everyone Safe.

The effort soon went national and caught the attention of Kia Motors. The vehicle manufacturer continues to supply the organization vehicles at their events across the country.

Doug tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE parents and teens will be presented with a variety of scenarios that serve as a distraction to many young drivers. The key is to do it in a safe and well controlled environment.

