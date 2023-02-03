Free tax prep in Grand Rapids hopes to keep money in the pockets of community members

Last year, the manager of the free tax prep event with the United Way helped return $5 million to clients.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A free tax prep day at New Faith Temple in Grand Rapids is something volunteer Alicia Beene is all on board for.

"I think it's important for communities to have resources that are free to them, that they're able to use the money that they receive and put them back into the home," said Beene.

After working all day, Beene came to help her fellow community members with their taxes.

"Asking questions, making sure that we're capturing all credits," said Beene. "So if they pay heat, if they pay rent, or even if they pay an extraordinary amount of medical bills, we want to make sure that we can either itemize those or take the standard deduction, but making sure they're getting the biggest return possible."

"We're here to serve you," said Brame. "As long as your household income is $60,000 or less, we will provide a no cost tax preparation service for you."

This year, they're hoping to do it again, helping those who stop by for their free tax prep understand the different credits they may qualify for.

"You may get a $500 credit from the education credit alone," said Brame. "And so you have that credit. I said the homestead the heating the Child Tax Credit."

The United Way will hold another tax day next week Saturday, March 11, at the West Michigan Center for Arts and Technology.

The free event is from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

You must bring your tax documents and social security card.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.