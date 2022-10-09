Freedom Cruise honoring veterans to take place Saturday

The event starts with a ceremony to honor a gold-star family, followed by an honor ride.

SPARTA, Mich. — The eighth annual Freedom Cruise is taking over Sparta this afternoon. The event is put on by Finish the Mission, an organization that honors and supports West Michigan veterans.

Classic cars and motorcycles will arrive at the Sparta High School at noon. The honorary ceremony that spotlights a gold-star family, a family who has lost a loved one in service, takes place in the high school auditorium at 2 p.m.

Following the ceremony, the Honor Ride will drive through Sparta before ending at the Momber Farm Market on 12 Mile Road.

At the market, there will be food, music and live entertainment. The event is free to the public, but organizers are encouraging people to make donations.

All donations will go toward local veterans in need. For more information, visit the event's website here.

