Freeway reopens after crash closes both lanes for hours in Ottawa County

North and southbound US-31 at M-45 has reopened tonight after a crash closed both lanes for more than seven hours.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says the two car crash happened just after 2 p.m. on US-31 and Lake Michigan Drive.

Investigation showed that a Ford Explorer, driven by a 60-year-old from Spring Lake, was driving southbound when a Nissan driven by a 70-year-old Spring Lake man rear ended the Ford.

Witnesses on scene stated the Nissan sped across the median, colliding with a power pole at the corner of US-31 and Lake Michigan Drive. The collision caused the pole to snap, dropping power lines onto the roadway and parking lot of a nearby gas station.

Both drivers were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Consumers Energy was called to the scene to handle clean-up. The north and southbound lanes of US-31 reopened just after 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

