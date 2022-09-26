All students safe after 'vague threat' causes evacuation at Fremont Middle School

Out of an abundance of caution, law enforcement are sweeping Fremont Middle School. Parents are asked to not come to campus.

FREMONT, Mich. — A message on a bathroom stall triggered Fremont Middle School to evacuate Monday morning.

All students are safe, Fremont Public Schools says, and parents are asked to not come to campus at this time.

Students and staff were moved to another site and are continuing their day there.

An initial sweep of the building didn't turn up anything, but authorities said a K9 officer would be brought in for a more thorough search.

NOTE: A vague threat was discovered at Fremont Middle School just now. Out of an abundance of caution the middle... Posted by Fremont Public Schools on Monday, September 26, 2022

