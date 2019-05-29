FREMONT, Mich. — A 10-year-old Fremont Little League player has been removed from his team for failing to participate, which his mom says is due to his struggle with cerebral palsy.

Cameron Slater was diagnosed with cerebral palsy as a toddler. Star Tyler, Cameron's mother, said her son's disability causes him to struggle with putting together sentences and expressing emotions. He also experiences frequent pains on the left side of his body. Tyler said baseball is the only sport her son has been able to play because it's lower impact and less intense than basketball or soccer. He's played Little League for the past 3 years.

"The first practice I walk up to the coaches and I let them know 'Hey, Cameron has cerebral palsy, it affects his left side. When he tells you he is in pain and he needs to rest, you have got to let him rest for a few minutes,' and they say OK," Tyler said.

Tyler said she had not been made aware of an issue this season, until she received an e-mail from the Little League President.

"The president wrote me and said the greatest concern is [Cameron's] behavior in the dugout," Tyler said Wednesday.

Tyler said she offered to have her husband sit in the dugout with Cameron, but she says the next day she was informed her son would be removed from the team for the remainder of the season.

"I would like for him to finish the season, I mean three games left, I think they could have worked something out with us," Tyler said.

"This isn't the MLB, this is 10-year-olds, and 12-year-olds."

Fremont Little League had no comment on the situation, however, a community member involved in the league said he did not believe this was a case of discrimination.

UPDATE: After seeing this story, a Fruitport- based baseball team and a Rockford baseball league both contacted Cameron and asked him to finish out his season with them instead.

