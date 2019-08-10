FREMONT, Mich. — Fremont Police Chief Randall Wright has been fired, effective immediately, the city council decided Monday night. Wright is embroiled in a criminal sexual conduct scandal, after a woman reported "unwanted touching" from him.

Wright has been charged in both Ingham and Kent counties with 4th degree criminal sexual conduct.

Fremont's City Manager Todd Blake issued a statement Tuesday. It read in part, "Upon completion of the City’s investigation, the Fremont City Council, in its first meeting since its Police Chief, Randall Wright, was charged with criminal sexual conduct in the 4th degree, has terminated Chief Wright effective immediately."

RELATED: Fremont's police chief arraigned on charges of criminal sexual conduct after 'unwanted touching' investigation

Sgt. John Geeting will be the interim police chief until a new one is appointed.

The city said it has no further comment.

Wright was placed on administrative leave at the end of September pending the city's investigation.

The alleged incident occurred while Wright and the accuser were on a trip with the Fraternal Order of Police. In June, they traveled as a group to see a Detroit Tigers game.

Fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct is a misdemeanor punishable by a maximum of two years and/or $500 in fines.

RELATED: Fremont's police chief on administrative leave during 'unwanted touching' investigation

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.