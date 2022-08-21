Fremont police searching for two missing teens from Newaygo Co.

Ariah Marie Hebrank and Trenton Damien Garcia were last seen early Sunday morning on August 20.

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — The Fremont Police Department needs the public's help in locating two teens who went missing from Newaygo County on August 20.

Authorities say Ariah Marie Hebrank and Trenton Damien Garcia ran away from their homes together between 12:30 and 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

13-year-old Hebrank is described as 5'4" at 130 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with black and white leggings.

14-year-old Garcia is 5'5" at 120 lbs, with long red curly hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt, black shorts, a black hat and gray Air Jordans.

If you have any information concerning their whereabouts, call Fremont Police Department at 231-924-2100 or Newaygo County Central Dispatch at 231-689-5288. You can also contact Silent Observer at 231-652-1121.

